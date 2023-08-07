Panthers News: Justin Houston, Bryce Young, Shy Tuttle and Kobe Jones
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the organization finally pulled the trigger on another edge rushing option?
Another week begins for the Carolina Panthers and just a few practices remain before training camp breaks. There should be a high-profile name making the trip to Spartanburg today, with the New York Jets also coming to Wofford College for two joint sessions that are expected to draw a significant audience.
Until then, among the stories causing conversation recently include the Panthers finally signing an edge rusher, Bryce Young set for live NFL fire for the first time this weekend, Shy Tuttle on the defensive line, and Kobe Jones feeling confident about his chances.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers sign Justin Houston
There's been a real sense of urgency among the fanbase to find another edge rusher to put alongside Bran Burns next season. The Carolina Panthers gave everyone a fair shake throughout camp, but they decided to pull the trigger on Justin Houston, who signed a one-year, $7 million deal that also comes with $6 million guaranteed according to ESPN's senior insider Adam Schefter.
Houston might be a little long in the tooth at 34 years old, but he is still highly productive. The three-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro notched 9.5 sacks for the Baltimore Ravens in 2022 and also has experience working with Frank Reich on the Indianapolis Colts, where he gained 19 quarterback takedowns in two seasons.
This is decent money for Houston - one that indicates he could get a starting role despite his advancing years. The move doesn't inspire the greatest confidence in players such as Marquis Haynes Sr. and Yetur Gross-Matos, who could be settling for rotational roles at best in the wake of this acquisition.