4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2023 training camp Day 9
Just a few practices remain at this year's Carolina Panthers training camp.
By Dean Jones
What were some critical observations from the ninth official day of Carolina Panthers training camp practice before the 2023 campaign?
It's hard to believe we are already at the tail-end of training camp. Wofford College in Spartanburg has been a great host once again and will be packed in the coming days when the high-profile New York Jets descend for two days of joint practices before Saturday's preseason contest.
This is normally the time of camp when hitting different faces is welcome. There haven't been many issues with discipline under a much more efficient coaching regime this time around, which can hopefully continue when the time comes to lock horns with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and a top-level defense led by Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner.
Until then, here are four critical observations from Carolina's ninth training camp practice of 2023.
Carolina Panthers taking it easy with vets
Frank Reich has been keen to take good care of his players during camp. After all, if the Carolina Panthers want to mount a serious NFC South title challenge next season, they'll need everyone fit and firing throughout.
Several veterans were seen without pads for this particular practice. The likes of Hayden Hurst, Adam Thielen, and Shaq Thompson didn't compete in drills, although all three were more than engaged from the sidelines.
This is all part of the process. Everyone knows what the more established figures can do and they are also fully aware of what it takes to prepare their bodies for a grueling 17-game campaign, so there's no point putting undue pressure on their shoulders ahead of joint practices with the New York Jets.