Carolina Panthers Schedule 2023: Game-by-game predictions for upcoming season
By Dean Jones
How could the Carolina Panthers fare during the 2023 season after the NFL finally released the schedule for the upcoming campaign?
After a busy offseason period - one that will live long in the memory of everyone associated with the Carolina Panthers - attention firmly turned to the 2023 campaign. This was thanks in no small part to the NFL officially releasing its schedule, which included their chosen primetime games.
This is the start of an exciting new era for the Panthers. Matt Rhule is thankfully a distant memory, with Frank Reich and his exceptional coaching staff looking to put the right foundations in place for long-term, sustainable success at long last.
They also have Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. The quarterback might go through some growing pains, which isn't uncommon, but his poise, processing, and proven production in clutch situations only raise the level of anticipation heading into the new campaign.
Here is Carolina's full slate of fixtures for the 2023 regular season:
- Week 1: at Falcons
- Week 2: vs. Saints
- Week 3: at Seahawks
- Week 4: vs. Vikings
- Week 5: at Lions
- Week 6: at Dolphins
- Week 7: BYE
- Week 8: vs. Texans
- Week 9: vs. Colts
- Week 10: at Bears
- Week 11: vs. Cowboys
- Week 12: at Titans
- Week 13: at Buccaneers
- Week 14: at Saints
- Week 15: vs. Falcons
- Week 16: vs. Packers
- Week 17: at Jaguars
- Week 18: vs. Buccaneers
So how could things play out in the first year under Reich? We took an in-depth look with a special game-by-game prediction.
Week 1
Carolina Panthers at Falcons - Week 1
Bryce Young's expected first game as an NFL professional and starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers will be at the Atlanta Falcons. A team that harbors big ambitions of their own in 2023 after spending big throughout the offseason.
This is probably a good time to play the Falcons given how many new faces need to jel. However, they'll probably be saying the same all things considered.
Prediction: Win (1-0)
Keeping first-round selection Bijan Robinson quiet will be the key to victory in Atlanta. After missing out on this particular distinction despite some late heroics in 2022, it's something Carolina can attain to get their campaign off on the right foot.