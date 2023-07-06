11 underrated moves the Carolina Panthers made in 2023 offseason
By Dean Jones
What are some of the more underrated moves made by the Carolina Panthers during an immensely entertaining 2023 off-season?
It's been hard to keep up with the number of moves made by the Carolina Panthers throughout an unprecedented offseason of change. Something that was desperately needed after the previous regime ran things into the ground with very little plan attached.
That's not the case anymore, which is pleasing. There is a renewed belief around the building that something special is on the immediate horizon under the brain trust led by head coach Frank Reich and general manager Scott Fitterer, which is thanks in no small part to their outstanding efforts this spring.
Before we look ahead, here are 11 underrated off-season moves that could significantly benefit the Panthers in 2023.
Carolina Panthers retained James Campen and Chris Tabor
When Frank Reich became head coach, it was evident big changes to those working under him would soon follow. The Carolina Panthers assembled an incredible staff littered with the right blend of youth and experience, but the figurehead made another shrewd move by convincing offensive line coach James Campen and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor to stick around.
Campen and Tabor made their presence felt in 2022 when all around them was crumbling. Both are hugely revered and among the industry leaders in their respective disciplines, so keeping them around was an absolute no-brainer if there was mutual interest.
In an offseason of substantial change, keeping this continuity could reap some hefty rewards within two key areas.