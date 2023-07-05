3 ways the Carolina Panthers won during the 2023 offseason
By Dean Jones
How did the Carolina Panthers pick up some wins during one of the most eventful offseasons in franchise history?
It's hard to put into words just how many changes have been implemented across the Carolina Panthers throughout the 2023 off-season. The stench of the previous regime's complete incompetence has evaporated - replaced by renewed hope that this once-proud franchise can be taken seriously after years of languishing in the proverbial wilderness.
Turning these moves into a better football product is the next challenge. Legendary figures such as Luke Kuechly have been incredibly impressed with the atmosphere and energy around practices during early workouts, which should take another intense surge forward in three weeks at Wofford College in Spartanburg when training camp commences.
Carolina's laid the foundations for a more prosperous future. And if the Panthers do end up quickly emerging into a legitimate playoff challenger, then this will be the offseason they can look back on as the initial catalyst.
With this in mind, here are three ways the Panthers won during what could be a franchise-altering spring.
Carolina Panthers assembled an all-star staff
As previously stated, the previous regime was never cut out to successfully develop NFL players or install pro-style schemes. Therefore, it came as no surprise to see the Carolina Panthers constantly fail to meet expectations under their suspect leadership.
To say this did a complete 180 throughout the offseason would be understating things. Frank Reich's connections and David Tepper's almost unlimited financial resources molded arguably the league's best coaching staff from top to bottom - something that can hopefully nurture the young talent at Carolina's disposal far more effectively.
Looking at the coaching infrastructure, it's a who's who of former or future head coaches. Ejiro Evero, Josh McCown, Duce Staley, and Thomas Brown represent the future, with Dom Capers and Reich having a firm grip on the past and what makes this franchise tick.
Couple this with the playing personnel getting a revamp, which included a franchise quarterback in Bryce Young, and it's all systems go.