11 underrated moves the Carolina Panthers made in 2023 offseason
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthes signed Hayden Hurst
Finding a productive pass-catching tight end was among the Carolina Panthers' biggest priorities this offseason. Something they managed to attain with minimal fuss after convincing veteran free agent Hayden Hurst this was the project for him.
Hurst joins from the Cincinnati Bengals where he became an assured target for quarterback Joe Burrow en route to an AFC Championship game appearance. He's dependable, leads from the front, and is familiar with the region having played his college football at South Carolina.
If Hurst becomes Bryce Young's best friend in key moments within Frank Reich and Thomas Brown's expansive scheme, it could be the X-factor Carolina needs to keep the chains moving consistently. This is something the team hasn't had since Greg Olsen was around.
Carolina Panthers drafted Jonathan Mingo
Many expected the Panthers to select an edge rusher to put alongside Brian Burns once they'd selected a franchise quarterback at No.1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. But after becoming enamored with Jonathan Mingo - who also received recommendations from Steve Smith Sr. and Bryce Young - he was the choice at No. 39 overall.
Mingo has the physical attributes normally associated with successful wideouts emanating from Ole Miss. There is also an instant chance to attain prominent targets after D.J. Moore's departure to the Chicago Bears via trade.
Even if this doesn't happen, long-term hopes will remain high for Mingo. A notion he hasn't altered during an eye-catching start to early workouts in Carolina ahead of training camp.