11 underrated moves the Carolina Panthers made in 2023 offseason
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers hired DeAngelo Hall
There are some deep concerns about the Carolina Panthers' cornerback unit heading into the season. This is down to injury complications and a lack of consistency in a competitive environment, which could become a weak link if certain individuals don't raise their level of production next season.
Having one of the most accomplished coverage cornerbacks of the modern era to lean on cannot do anything but help. The Panthers hired DeAngelo Hall as their new defensive backs coach this offseason, who left a cushty job with the NFL Network to join Frank Reich's ambitious project in 2023.
Hall will command instant respect within the locker room having reached the NFL pinnacle with multiple personal accolades to match. If he's half as successful in a coaching capacity, the Panthers might be onto something.
Carolina Panthers drafted Chandler Zavala
Even though the Carolina Panthers made some impressive strides across the offensive line last season, no team can ever get complacent in this critical area of the field. Improving depth is always welcome no matter how good the starting five appears, because all it takes is one or two injuries to completely throw plans into tatters.
The Panthers have done just that this offseason. Veterans were brought back, Justin McCray arrived in free agency, and those in power also spent their fourth-round selection on interior presence Chandler Zavala out of North Carolina State.
Zavala is a former teammate of Ikem Ekwonu who was desperate to reunite with his old college friend in the NFL. He is a brute, physical force with a high ceiling, which can hopefully be reached in the coming years under the experienced voice of James Campen.