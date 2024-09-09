2 winners (and 5 losers) from Carolina Panthers' loss at the Saints in Week 1
By Dean Jones
Winner No. 2
Mike Jackson Sr. - Carolina Panthers CB
As previously stated, there were very few positives to take from the contest. It was a woeful start for the Carolina Panthers - a completely unacceptable way for Dave Canales to begin his head coaching tenure versus divisional opposition.
The defensive frailties were evident throughout. This unit lost some established stars throughout the offseason and it showed. The New Orleans Saints had their way from the outset and kept their foot on the gas until the time came to rest starters in the fourth quarter. Even so, veteran Mike Jackson Sr. emerged as a moderately bright light amid the embarrassment.
Jackson was a late arrival to the Panthers following his trade from the Seattle Seahawks. He began the contest on fire, looking explosive and physical in coverage. He didn't have things all his way, but he was the best of a bad bunch in the secondary.
This is what the Panthers were expecting when they acquired Jackson. He's dependable enough, but he'll give up some plays. Hopefully, he can build on this relatively positive performance once familiarity with Ejiro Evero's defensive concepts improves.
Loser No. 5
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
Bryce Young is walking a precarious tightrope this season. The Panthers placed a tremendous amount of faith in the signal-caller through their offseason investments. Couple this with the proven credentials of head coach Dave Canales when it comes to galvanizing struggling quarterbacks, and it's not hard to see why hopes were raised.
These increased expectations evaporated almost immediately. Young was nothing short of abysmal throughout the contest. He threw an interception on his first offensive play and things didn't get much better after that. There are genuine hesitancy and confidence issues where the former Alabama standout is concerned. It was an unmitigated disaster from start to finish.
Young looked visibly dejected after the contest when speaking to the media. It's only one game, but the Panthers cannot let this become an ongoing trend if they want their monumental investment in the Heisman Trophy winner to pay off.
It didn't take long for the critics to resurface after a performance that yielded a QBR of 10.7. Young's got a significant amount of hard work ahead. Bouncing back in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers is crucial.