3 ambitious goals for Carolina Panthers CB Jaycee Horn in 2023
By Dean Jones
Jaycee Horn gets 7 INTs for the Carolina Panthers
Converting chances into turnovers is something the Carolina Panthers struggled to do under the previous regime. Jaycee Horn managed to gain three interceptions as a sophomore, but defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero probably wants this number to increase significantly heading into Year 3 of his professional career.
That sounds nice, but teams will be wary of throwing in Horn's direction if he continues to emerge as a true lockdown cornerback. Especially if others such as Keith Taylor Jr., C.J. Henderson, and maybe even Donte Jackson become weak links.
Evero will be tasked with putting Horn in the best possible positions to thrive. Shadowing the opposition's No. 1 option is something to consider, which could provide the player with more opportunities given how quarterbacks always force it to their best weapons under pressure.
Nobody secured seven interceptions last season. J.C. Jackson (8) and Trevon Diggs (11) attained the feat during the 2021 campaign, so it's not out of the realms of possibility provided Horn can avoid the injury bug.
Generating pressure and creating turnovers are the two traits key to Evero's system. That's not going to change in Carolina and Horn has the ball skills that could increase takeaways substantially despite the high standard of opposition on the schedule.