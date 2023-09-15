3 areas of improvement for Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young in Week 2 vs. Saints
A huge occasion awaits Bryce Young on Monday Night Football.
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young must improve field awareness
Much has been made about Bryce Young's two interceptions at the Atlanta Falcons. Both came at the hands of Jessie Bates III - one of the best safeties in the business - who knew exactly how to maximize the quarterback's inexperience and utilize it to his advantage.
This was Young's welcome to the NFL moment. One that made it clear in no uncertain terms that any slight error in judgment is likely to get punished against elite-level players who can smell hesitancy a mile away.
Young isn't at Alabama anymore. While there were some nice moments that left reasons for encouragement, improving his field vision and striking with conviction when opportunities present themselves is the only way the Heisman Trophy winner can propel the Carolina Panthers to a much-needed home triumph against the New Orleans Saints.
There's no doubt Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye will be salivating at the chance of attaining similar fortunes to Bates on Monday night. In a weird way, this is something Young can use to his advantage with enhanced eye manipulation to get them out of position or jump a route that the football won't be anywhere near.
Much will depend on whether Frank Reich and Thomas Brown's offensive scheme expands with the national NFL audience watching. In truth, there would be no better time to do so in pursuit of avoiding two straight defeats against divisional opponents to begin the 2023 campaign.