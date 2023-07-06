3 best partnerships on the Carolina Panthers in 2023
By Dean Jones
What are the best partnerships that the Carolina Panthers hope to benefit from during their first campaign under new head coach Frank Reich in 2023?
If the Carolina Panthers want to meet increased expectations after the most dramatic offseason filled with positive changes across the franchise, it has to be a collective effort. Everyone from top to bottom must come together as a cohesive unit, which will make a massive difference in Frank Reich's quest to lift the NFC South championship at the first time of asking.
Individuals looking out for themselves with no accountability won't cut it anymore. The Panthers are moving forward with a collaborative ethos and returning the franchise to its fabric - something that was lost under the old regime as Matt Rhule thought it was a good idea to bring a college ethos to a professional NFL organization.
That's in the past. What's important for the Panthers is enhancing the newfound team spirit at camp and executing effectively when the regular season arrives with the division seemingly up for grabs.
Looking at the current depth chart, we picked out the three best partnerships on the Panthers heading into the 2023 campaign.
Xavier Woods and Vonn Bell - Carolina Panthers safeties
Having a solid backend presence within Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base defense will provide security and communication if everything goes well. Although they have yet to play a competitive down together, hopes are high that Xavier Woods and Vonn Bell can flourish together in 2023.
Woods enjoyed a good first season with the Carolina Panthers, improving organization pre-snap and being around the football consistently. Having a capable performer alongside him in the form of Vonn Bell should also help after he joined Frank Reiich's ambitious project in free agency on a three-year deal.
Couple this with the potential for Jeremy Chinn to be implemented as a third safety depending on the situation, and this looks like an especially strong unit. Even if the same cannot be said of Carolina's cornerbacks unless some serious concerns are alleviated.