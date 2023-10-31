3 big reasons the Carolina Panthers held firm at 2023 trade deadline
By Dean Jones
What big conclusions should be taken after the Carolina Panthers decided to hold firm at the 2023 trade deadline?
After weeks of speculation about potential comings and goings via trade, nothing concrete emerged from the Carolina Panthers before the October 31 deadline. This came as a surprise to many, especially with the team sitting at 1-6 and without a first-round selection to call upon in 2024.
This sparked a mixed reaction among the fanbase. Some wanted to sell off assets in pursuit of recouping capital, while others were desperate for those in power to acquire another productive weapon for rookie quarterback Bryce Young.
Neither materialized as "in on every deal" general manager Scott Fitterer sat on his hands. There were a few last-minute deals around the league, with the Washington Commanders' decision to part ways with defensive duo Chase Young and Montez Sweat the undoubted highlight.
As for the Panthers, here are three takeaways from holding firm at the 2023 trade deadline.
Carolina Panthers couldn't find value
According to Joe Person of The Athletic, there were plenty of calls fielded by the Carolina Panthers without a deal being struck. This could be down to two things - overvaluing players or an indictment on those the franchise made available for departure.
The Panthers were intent on not trading Brian Burns. An unfortunate injury also hurt Jeremy Chinn's hopes of a move, but the others linked with trades were all underperforming or out of favor - so extracting maximum compensation is a tough sell.
Carolina isn't exactly blessed with assets. If they were planning on getting another pass-catcher for Bryce Young, the franchise was in no position to overpay.