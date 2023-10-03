6 players the Carolina Panthers should consider trading after their 0-4 start
The time to sell might not be far away...
By Dean Jones
Which players could the Carolina Panthers consider trading after their disastrous 0-4 start to begin the 2023 campaign under Frank Reich?
Some big upcoming decisions await the Carolina Panthers if things continue in a similar manner. Frank Reich's men are currently 0-4 following their Week 4 loss against the Minnesota Vikings and looking at the schedule, things could get worse before they get better.
With trips to the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins before the bye, there's a real chance Carolina could be sitting at 0-6. With the trade deadline coming soon after that, one has to wonder if the Panthers begin trading assets in pursuit of securing additional draft capital without a first-round pick to call upon.
The Panthers have been keen to state this isn't a rebuild, even if the evidence suggests otherwise. General manager Scott Fitterer is under increasing pressure from the fanbase, so the next moves made must be correct in pursuit of giving the franchise a sustainable future long term.
On this topic, we picked out six players the Panthers could trade following their terrible opening to the 2023 season.
Andy Dalton - Carolina Panthers QB
After showcasing he still has what it takes to be a consistent performer in this league, the Carolina Panthers sent Andy Dalton back to the bench in favor of Bryce Young as expected versus the Minnesota Vikings. The veteran is fully aware of the situation, even if it's probably more frustrating than ever after performing so well at the Seattle Seahawks
Much will depend on the quarterback situation around the league, but if a certain team was looking for more stability under center, then they could do far worse than look in Dalton's direction. Something the Panthers would also likely consider despite his strong leadership presence.