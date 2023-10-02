4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers torrid defeat vs. Vikings in Week 4
This is becoming a concerning trend...
By Luke Gray
What were some critical observations as the Carolina Panthers fell to the Minnesota Vikings at home in Week 4, slipping to 0-4 on the season?
In what was a must-win game in the battle of the 0-3 teams, the Minnesota Vikings got a much-needed triumph to get their season started. Once again, Carolina Panthers’ fans showed just what they thought of the team with boos heard early and often.
Frankly, this game was synonymous with what we’ve seen in recent years with the Panthers. Facing a high-powered offense, the Vikings were held to just 139 passing yards and Ejiro Evero’s unit became the first in 2023 to hold the league's best wide receiver Justin Jefferson to under 100 receiving yards.
While the run defense is still a concern, it was positive to see such a banged-up secondary step up. However, on the other side of the ball, we saw more of the offensive ineptitude that has plagued the Panthers.
This was arguably Bryce Young’s best game so far this season as he went 25-for-32 for 204 passing yards and a 93.2 passer rating. But a crucial fumble in the second half saw Minnesota take a lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.
Although we’re only heading into Week 5, the pressure is already ramping up on Frank Reich. It seems that despite drafting Young, this so-called all-star staff seems to have little to no trust in the player - while last week we saw Andy Dalton given much more freedom to make deep throws.
But without further ado, let’s take a look at four critical observations from the Panthers’ reverse against the Vikings.