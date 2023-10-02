5 wide receivers the Carolina Panthers could trade for to save 2023 season
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly looking for wide receiver help...
By Dean Jones
Which wide receivers could the Carolina Panthers trade for before the 2023 deadline in the hope of improving their fortunes on offense?
Things haven't gone according to plan on offense for the Carolina Panthers through the opening four games. The return of quarterback Bryce Young didn't provide much upturn, which was deeply concerning after yet more play-calling issues and delay of game complications during their loss against the Minnesota Vikings.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Panthers are not planning to rebuild. They aren't considering dealing with their top stars and even though draft capital is at a premium following their move to No. 1 overall for Young, those in power have been searching for another bombshell trade - with a starting wide receiver at the forefront of proposals.
The Panthers felt they had enough at the position this offseason despite sacrificing D.J. Moore. After three games, this report states a lack of faith in the likes of Terrace Marshall Jr. and Jonathan Mingo, whom the team had high hopes for before competitive action began.
If the Panthers are going to make a move, which wide receivers could they acquire via trade before the 2023 deadline?
Carolina Panthers could trade for Hunter Renfrow
One of the primary reasons why the Carolina Panthers might be going in this direction is their current group cannot create separation consistently. Adam Thielen - at 33 years old - is the only one managing to accomplish this feat, which is a damning indictment of those youngsters in the room with big reputations without the production to match.
Although he wouldn't be classed as a genuine No. 1 wideout, Hunter Renfrow is one of the slickest slot rote-runners around and can provide Bryce Young with a dependable option to call upon in key situations. The Las Vegas Raiders are also in turmoil, so it won't be much longer before they begin looking to the future.
While Renfrow would be a nice addition, the Panthers should be aiming higher if this is the avenue they choose to go down rather than waiting until the 2024 NFL Draft.