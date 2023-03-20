4 key traits Adam Thielen brings to the Carolina Panthers in 2023
What key traits does wide receiver Adam Thielen bring to the Carolina Panthers after signing for the team in 2023 free agency?
The Carolina Panthers made no secret of their desire to bring in a veteran wide receiver or two during free agency. This comes after the team opted to include D.J. Moore in the package that secured them the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Moore was clearly hurt. But this move doesn't get rubber-stamped without him and the Panthers clearly felt finding a long-term franchise quarterback was worth the risk.
After an exhausting search, Carolina got themselves a valued contributor when Adam Thielen agreed to join the ranks. The veteran was a salary-cap casualty earlier this offseason, ending a glittering spell with the Minnesota Vikings that spanned nine seasons and came with two Pro Bowl selections.
This is a high-quality addition by the Panthers. Thanks in no small part to these four key traits Thielen brings to Carolina in 2023.
Key Trait No. 1
Adam Thielen brings experience to the Carolina Panthers
After D.J. Moore's departure, the Carolina Panthers lack true experience within the wide receiver room. Something they now have after convincing Adam Thielen this was the project for him.
Thielen was a respected leader within the Vikings locker room and his story is an inspiring one. Nobody gave the wideout a shot coming out of Minnesota State, but his hometown team provided him with an opportunity that he seized in no uncertain terms.
This holds a lot of weight. And there's no doubt Thielen's presence will help the likes of Terrace Marshall Jr., Shi Smith, and Laviska Shenault Jr. in 2023.