3 biggest upgrades on the Carolina Panthers in 2023
- Man at the top
- Football's most important position
- A surprise
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
Another area where the Carolina Panthers desperately needed a better plan in place was the quarterback position. A constant stream of failed options at football's most pivotal spot became the leading catalyst behind Matt Rhule's demise and left those in power with no option other than to make the boldest move possible to solve this problem.
Of course, going after Lamar Jackson was the pipedream many hoped for. However, general manager Scott Fitterer has always preached the importance of building around a rookie contract, which resulted in Carolina striking a deal with the Chicago Bears to secure the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Panthers went up with a view to taking Bryce Young. The former Alabama star did nothing to dispel this notion throughout a strenuous assessment process involving the top-four quarterbacks emerging from the college ranks.
Now granted, the bar isn't exactly high after Sam Darnold, Teddy Bridgewater, P.J. Walker, and Baker Mayfield, but Young already looks like a franchise presence under center after only a few weeks. Something he can enhance further from atop the quarterback depth chart at training camp.
Young's poise, football IQ, and ability to take on information quickly have won over everyone. Of course, having a quiet politeness that rapidly changes into ruthless killer-like qualities between the white lines also helps.
The Heisman Trophy winner will be the first to say he hasn't done anything in NFL terms yet. But there is a genuine belief that the cerebral assassin can immediately get the Panthers back among the playoff hopefuls.