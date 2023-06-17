3 critical observations from Bryce Young at early offseason workouts in 2023
How did new Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young fare?
By Dean Jones
What were some critical observations from Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young's performance and influence during early offseason workouts in 2023?
All eyes were on quarterback Bryce Young as he officially began his journey with the Carolina Panthers over a whirlwind last six weeks. The hype reached incredible levels where the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft was concerned, but it seemed like water off a duck's back for a player that's always had the spotlight glaring in some capacity.
The Panthers are genuinely convinced that Young can solve their problems under center. This was the primary target after striking a trade with the Chicago Bears and the signal-caller only enhanced their conviction throughout Carolina's strenous pre-draft evaluations.
Young hit the ground running at rookie minicamp, which was encouraging. However, doing the same with established figures when everyone came together for the first time was a much more daunting proposition.
With this in mind, here are three critical observations from Young during Carolina's early offseason workouts.
Bryce Young slotted in seamlessly
Anyone that was worrying about Bryce Young's locker room transition among older players needn't have worried. The former Alabama star's transition was seamless, demonstrating a calm confidence that instantly went down a storm as expected.
This was always going to be the biggest challenge. Young might have been found out from a character standpoint based on Brian Burns' viral comments earlier this week, but that's not a bad thing and could even raise confidence in his ability to lead further.
As Donte Jackson said, there's something different about Young. Winning over those he's going to war with was a relatively comfortable exercise over early off-season workouts.