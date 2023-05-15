3 key takeaways from Bryce Young at Carolina Panthers 2023 rookie minicamp
By Dean Jones
What were some key takeaways regarding Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young's performance and overall influence at 2023 rookie minicamp?
There were no prizes for guessing who the star attraction was at this year's Carolina Panthers rookie minicamp. Bryce Young was their consensus choice at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, which comes with heightened expectations and the sort of national attention that's been seldom seen around the franchise since Cam Newton's prime years.
Young is under no illusions as to the size of the task awaiting him in Carolina. His glittering football career to date is a solid platform from which to build, but that won't matter to formidable NFL-caliber defensive linemen who'll be looking to wipe him out at any given opportunity.
This was the first step for Young en route to potentially starting in Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons. The Panthers are making him earn everything, which represents the best way to ensure the player is engaged immediately and avoid any complacency that might enter the equation.
With that being said, here are three key takeaways from Young at Carolina's 2023 rookie minicamp.
Key Takeaway No. 1
Bryce Young set the tone
It didn't take long for Bryce Young to set an example. He was so early onto the field on Day 1 that even the Carolina Panthers' social media staff missed his entrance, which speaks volumes for the level of commitment the team is going to get from its new face of the franchise.
Young's work ethic is in keeping with his leadership style. While the former Alabama star isn't the loudest, he's someone whose actions speak way louder than words and something other players are always keen to follow.
This might be more difficult around established figures. But all Young can do is continue with the methods that got him to this point and hope everything else falls into place.