3 bold Bryce Young predictions for Carolina Panthers at Falcons in Week 1
Bryce Young finally makes his long-awaited competitive NFL debut this afternoon.
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young throws three TD passes
Entering such a hostile NFL atmosphere will be another tough ask for Bryce Young. But it's nothing he didn't encounter at Alabama with the biggest bullseye on his back more often than not.
That experience should serve him well in pursuit of silencing the home crowd in Atlanta. Another thing that'll do this quickly is putting points on the board early and often within a more dynamic offensive scheme.
There's nothing like that deafening silence that comes with a touchdown on the road. The Carolina Panthers need to impose themselves right out of the gate, which starts upfront across an offensive line that does have some concerns entering the campaign.
Even though the Panthers are without speedy wide receiver D.J. Chark, there is enough in the way of pass-catching talent for scoring opportunities to be plentiful. Young must make red-zone opportunities count, but his ability to go through progressions effectively and make the correct decisions means that mistakes should be kept to a minimum.
If Young can come away with three passing touchdowns and keep the football out of harm's way, that's a best-case scenario for the player and the Panthers. Something that would probably result in an opening weekend success on their travels along the way.