3 key traits D.J. Chark brings to the Carolina Panthers in 2023
What key traits does wide receiver D.J. Chark bring to the Carolina Panthers after his high-profile arrival in free agency?
It wasn't just former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis that the Carolina Panthers had in their sights on Friday. There was a noticeable buzz among influential figures within the organization at the player's pro day, which was thanks in no small part to another exciting free-agent addition to the ranks.
After a recent visit and lengthy negotiations, the Panthers secured the services of wide receiver D.J. Chark. Although the team wanted the player to sign a two-year deal, he opted for a one-year, $5 million contract with a view to potentially earning a bigger payday this time next year.
Chark is a proven performer that's had some injury issues in recent years. However, there's no denying his credentials when fit and firing on all cylinders, so this is another decent pickup by the Panthers as they look to offset the loss of D.J. Moore next season.
With this in mind, here are three key traits Chark brings to the Panthers in 2023.
Key Trait No. 1
D.J. Chark brings explosiveness to the Carolina Panthers
Considering D.J. Chark is 6-foot-4 and impressive physically, the wideout's explosiveness and straight-line speed are staggering. This was a man that had 4.34-second speed in the 40-yard dash upon entering the league, which is exactly what the Carolina Panthers were looking for after including D.J. Moore in the trade package that got them the No. 1 overall pick.
Chark is a dynamic weapon that represents a nightmare to cover. He can impact the game at all three levels, but his influence in Carolina will ultimately come down to health more than anything else.