4 major observations the Panthers can take from Will Levis' pro day
What were some major observations the Carolina Panthers can take from former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis' pro-day showcase?
After the Carolina Panthers took in the pro days of C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young earlier this week, it was Will Levis' turn to showcase what he had to offer on Friday. The prospect has been seemingly forgotten since the big trade up to No. 1 overall, but no options have been dismissed by those in power, even if it does appear unrealistic.
Levis is a polarizing prospect. On one hand, he has the athletic measurables that all teams look for in their franchise quarterback, but a significant down year at Kentucky in 2022 means taking him high represents a gamble of epic proportions.
While the general consensus is Young or Stroud becoming Carolina's guy, a large presence descended to witness Levis in the flesh. Something that keeps everyone guessing from an official standpoint if nothing else.
With this in mind, here are four major observations the Panthers can take from Levis' pro day ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Major Observation No. 1
Carolina Panthers witnessed the prototypical QB
If you were building a quarterback in the lab, it would probably look like Will Levis. His size, physique, and overall demeanor are all normally associated with top-level signal-callers throughout NFL history, which is why there is such an allure where the Kentucky product is concerned.
The problem is, football isn't played in a lab. Levis has a lot of hard work ahead and whatever team drafts him - whether it's the Carolina Panthers or someone else - needs to have a long-term plan in place.