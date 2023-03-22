5 prospects Carolina Panthers should avoid in the 2023 NFL Draft
Who are five prospects the Carolina Panthers should avoid when making their selections in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft?
So far this off-season has been arguably the most successful in recent memory for the Carolina Panthers. After assembling an all-star staff headed by former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, the franchise headed into free agency with holes that needed filling on the roster.
Through the first week and a half, the Panthers are a totally different franchise from that we saw when a certain former college coach was in town. General manager Scott Fitterer now seemingly with full control is showing the NFL world his prowess as a prominent front-office figure.
Following the audacious move by the Panthers to move up to No. 1 overall, giving them the pick of the 2023 quarterback class, Carolina addressed a variety of positions early in free agency. Adam Thielen, Hayden Hurst, and Miles Sanders have all been brought in to ease the transition for a potential rookie signal-caller.
However, despite the blockbuster move by the Panthers to trade up, they effectively only lost pick No. 61 in this draft. Something that leaves the team with five additional selections for Fitterer and his team to fill out a roster that looks to take advantage of a weak NFC South and head to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
With that being said, here are five prospects the Panthers should avoid during the 2023 NFL Draft.