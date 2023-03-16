Grading the latest six major Carolina Panthers moves in 2023 free agency
Business has officially picked up for the Carolina Panthers in recent days. We graded their latest six major moves in 2023 free agency.
After a quiet start to free agency, things are hotting up for the Carolina Panthers. General manager Scott Fitterer normally comes alive at this time of year, picking up productive veterans on decent deals that provide flexibility for the future.
This has proved to be the case once again. The Panthers have left no stone unturned to strengthen problem positions and rid themselves of underperforming players that were never going to work out long-term.
Hopefully, this can stand Carolina in good stead during the 2023 NFL Draft and when preparations for the upcoming campaign ramp up. It's been an impressive offseason overall, but that will count for nothing if players, staff, and front-office figures cannot come together in pursuit of their common goal.
Without further ado, we graded the latest six major moves made by the Panthers in 2023 free agency.
Move No. 1
Carolina Panthers cut Ian Thomas' pay
Thanks to a certain move we'll discuss shortly, the Carolina Panthers managed to work out something with Ian Thomas that allows him to stick around. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the tight end's base pay has reduced by more than $3 million in each of the next two years, which is in keeping with a blocking presence rather than a complete package.
In all honesty, this is where Thomas is best suited. He's among the league's most productive blockers at the tight end position and even though his influence in the passing game came in for criticism, the Panthers now have someone to pick up the slack.
Grade: A