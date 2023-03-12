Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Blockbuster trade edition
What should the Carolina Panthers do with their selections in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft following their blockbuster trade on Friday?
Talk about a blockbuster trade.
On Friday, the Carolina Panthers made their move. They traded up with the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft in exchange for star wide receiver D.J. Moore, No. 9 overall, No. 61 overall, a 2024 first-round pick, and a 2025 second-rounder.
It is a massive haul in the Panthers’ efforts to find the franchise’s future at quarterback. With the move, it is all but sure that the team is likely taking what they believe is their future starter for the next 10-15 years at the sport’s most important position.
One of the biggest stories from this deal is Moore being sent off to the Bears and the team sacrificing their top offensive playmaker. The former 2018 first-round selection from Maryland was a fan favorite and would’ve been a vital part of the soon-to-be rookie quarterback’s development.
The Bears in return will be getting a true No. 1 receiver for their young franchise signal-caller, Justin Fields.
What is next for the Panthers? They hold all the cards to the NFL Draft for the first time since 2011. Is there a Cam Newton or Joe Burrow in this class? No, but this team has options with who they want to take at No. 1.
This is a unique situation that this organization is in, and using the NFL Mock Draft Database simulator, I provide my predictive scenario of what I think could happen when Roger Goodell announces that the Panthers are officially on the clock.
Without further ado, here is my most recent mock draft of the offseason.