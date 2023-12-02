3 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Buccaneers in Week 13
Time to go bold as the Carolina Panthers embark on a new coaching era...
By Dean Jones
Bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers as Chris Tabor's interim coaching regime begins at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13?
After another rollercoaster week for the Carolina Panthers that began with head coach Frank Reich being fired, interim appointment Chris Tabor looks to stamp his mark on the franchise and get one over on divisional rivals in the process. Easier said than done with just one win from 11 games, but this landmark alteration should be enough to galvanize a group of players sorely lacking inspiration.
Tabor is a fun-loving, passionate character and a respected special teams guru. Getting the Panthers back to basics and what became so successful during the backend of 2022 might be an option to consider, but there's no telling for sure until we see them on the gridiron.
Hope springs eternal, as they say. The pressure is all on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they look to win a lackluster NFC South and reach the playoffs, which might work in Carolina's favor when push comes to shove.
Looking ahead, here are three bold Panthers predictions for Week 13.
Brian Burns gains two sacks
Being the focal point of opposing protection schemes is something Brian Burns anticipated this season. The edge rusher isn't getting much help from elsewhere, but this could be the game where he racks up multiple sacks on former teammate Baker Mayfield.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are giving up 2.4 sacks per game - ranked No. 18 league-wide. There are some weak spots Burns might be able to exploit, although much will also depend on how much defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero drops his best pass-rushing weapon in coverage.
Opportunities should be there for Burns to make plays. Gaining two sacks would go a long way to helping Carolina secure success on the road.