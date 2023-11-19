8 potential replacements for Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich in 2024
Could the Carolina Panthers shake things up again?
By Dean Jones
Who could the Carolina Panthers identify as potential head coaching candidates if David Tepper opts to part ways with current figurehead Frank Reich?
After the Carolina Panthers moved to 1-9 with a home loss against the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Frank Reich's job status is hanging by a thread. It's been a complete disaster up to now and even though David Tepper would be throwing in the towel on another hiring misfire, this scenario is becoming more likely with every passing reverse.
This sentiment was echoed by Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. The insider stated that vultures are circling and interested parties are already looking at the Panthers as a possible destination, which is a far cry from the ambitious delusions outlined by those in power before the campaign.
Reich's cut a forlorn figure this week as he wrestled back play-calling duties from Thomas Brown. Although most deemed this move as one of desperation and another sign that the pressure is well and truly on.
With that being said, here are eight potential candidates if the Panthers decide to cut ties with Reich either during or after the 2023 season.
Carolina Panthers could hire Wes Phillips
- Offensive Coordinator | Minnesota Vikings
One team not moaning about their current predicament despite being ravaged by injuries is the Minnesota Vikings. This offense continues to perform at a high standard without Kirk Cousins under center, which is thanks in no small part to the flourishing relationship between head coach Kevin O'Connell and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips.
The grandson of legendary coach Bum Phillips has worked his way through the ranks, coaching tight ends in Washington before running the Los Angeles Rams' passing game under Sean McVay. O'Connell then brought him to the Vikings where the success continued.
While this wouldn't be the flashiest hire imaginable, the Carolina Panthers would be getting a progressive offensive mind from the McVay coaching tree. This sort of innovation could do wonders for quarterback Bryce Young moving forward.