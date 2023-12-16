3 bold Carolina Panthers predictions vs. the Falcons in Week 15
Time to go bold...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers gain two INTs
Desmond Ridder's future as the Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback is hanging by a thread. Not many were expecting the signal-caller to take the NFL by storm this season. Aside from one or two decent displays, preseason projections have proved accurate.
The Falcons look like a quarterback away from being a legitimate force. They have good-skill position players. Their offensive line can hold its own. They boast a devastating rushing attack led by Bijan Robinson. The defensive side of things looks assured.
Ridder is holding them back. Had Taylor Heinicke made the most of being installed into the starting lineup, there's a good chance the former third-round selection wouldn't have seen the field again.
While the Carolina Panthers aren't exactly getting stable production from their quarterback, Ridder's indifferent distribution is something they can take advantage of. Generating pressure is the first step. Taking advantage of turnover opportunities when they arise is another huge element of the game plan.
The Panthers are getting healthy on defense, which is a plus. Ejiro Evero's worked miracles as established stars filled the treatment room throughout the season. Expect things to turn up a notch now that it's almost a clean bill of health at all three levels.
Whether this has any impact on the game's overall outcome depends on the offense. However, gaining two interceptions could be enough to tip the scales in Carolina's favor.