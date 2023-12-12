3 reasons the Carolina Panthers should sit Bryce Young for rest of 2023
It's time to start looking long-term where Bryce Young is concerned.
By Dean Jones
There are reasons to suggest the Carolina Panthers should consider sitting quarterback Bryce Young for the team's final four games of their 2023 campaign.
It's been a rookie season to forget for Bryce Young. The Carolina Panthers were seen as a desirable destination for any first-year player after sparing no expense on their coaching staff. As it turned out, that couldn't have been further from the truth.
Young is going through utter turmoil as the Panthers stare into the abyss. The supporting cast around the signal-caller is abysmal. Some of those high-profile coaches who came on board are no longer around. It's complete dysfunction across the board.
After another game where Young was beaten to a pulp at the New Orleans Saints, there's nothing left to play for. One also has to wonder just what the former Alabama star is getting from this experience within such an environment.
On this topic, here are three reasons why the Panthers should consider sitting Young for their remaining four games in 2023.
Bryce Young's bad habits
While the circumstances around Bryce Young aren't great, his production isn't what many anticipated. Some bad habits are creeping into the player's game. These traits weren't evident during his prolific college career with the Crimson Tide.
Hesitancy in the pocket. Footwork issues. Deep ball inaccuracy. These all need further refinement and the Carolina Panthers cannot afford the problems mentioned above areas to regress anymore.
Taking Young out of the lineup eases the pressure. It allows the signal-caller to develop at his own pace under the experienced eye of Jim Caldwell. Something that could reap huge long-term rewards if everything clicks.