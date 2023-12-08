3 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Saints in Week 14
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers OLB Brian Burns gains 2+ sacks
Week 13 was one to forget for Brian Burns. The edge rusher became infuriated by a clear game plan to take him completely out of the equation. This also included an ejection for throwing a punch following an extra-point play.
Burns stated an offensive lineman said something inappropriate to him earlier in the game that he couldn't shake. It's the latest in a series of frustrations for the player, who is still waiting for a new deal after complete mismanagement from general manager Scott Fitterer and other front-office figures.
The former first-round pick out of Florida State will likely get the franchise tag this offseason to provide Carolina with more time. For his contract demands to be met, Burns needs to close out an underwhelming season statistically on the front foot.
Carolina lost all leverage regarding how much to pay Burns by turning down multiple trade offers before the last two deadlines. Just how much money they'll allocate to the explosive pass-rusher could be dependent on how he concludes the season ahead of yet another new regime coming on board.
The New Orleans Saints are conceding 2.3 sacks per game this season despite losing stud left tackle Terron Armstead in free agency. Burns has had success versus this particular division rival in the past, so here's hoping for the same again this weekend.