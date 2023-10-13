3 bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers at Dolphins in Week 6
The Carolina Panthers have a lot on their plate this weekend...
By Dean Jones
Bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers as they go in search of the NFL's upset of the 2023 campaign at the Miami Dolphins in Week 6?
One last challenge awaits the Carolina Panthers before their important bye week. And boy, it's a tough one.
Frank Reich must somehow galvanize his 0-5 team before heading down to the Florida sunshine to take on the Miami Dolphins. Not exactly the game most would have atop their list in pursuit of getting out of a deeply concerning slump.
The Panthers are underdogs to the tune of almost two touchdowns (13.5 points) with most sportsbooks. That's a fair reflection considering the different trajectories of both teams, but things still have to play out on the gridiron when it's all said and done - even if most deem the eventual result a foregone conclusion.
With that being said, here are three bold predictions for the Panthers in Week 6.
Carolina Panthers DL Derrick Brown gains 3.5 tackles for loss
If the Carolina Panthers want to stand any chance of winning this game, they must succeed in the trenches. The Miami Dolphins are missing an influential figure on their offensive line in Terron Armstead, with rookie sensation De'Von Achane also unable to participate after being placed on injured/reserve.
Carolina's defensive front three hasn't covered itself in glory overall, but the performances of Derrick Brown have been nothing short of outstanding. The former Auburn standout is proving to be one of the league's brightest young players at the position and although he's dealing with injury, can make his presence felt in this one.
Stopping Miami's rushing attack behind the line of scrimmage would help. If Brown manages 3.5 tackles for loss, that represents a quality return.