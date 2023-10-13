3 bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers at Dolphins in Week 6
The Carolina Panthers have a lot on their plate this weekend...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr. gains 12+ receptions
After securing nine receptions from 10 targets against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, it was bemusing to see wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. not get one offensive snap at the Detroit Lions. Head coach Frank Reich took the blame, but this was another sign of the questionable rotational choices being implemented by a coaching staff that came into the campaign with the highest expectations imaginable.
Marshall was at a loss regarding his lack of involvement. While this was through no real fault of his own, it does cast further doubts on the player's long-term future with the franchise if he can be overlooked and ignored so easily.
Considering this error in judgment, it would be a surprise if Marshall wasn't heavily involved this weekend. Besides, it's not like the Carolina Panthers are blessed with difference-makers within the wide receiver room, so why not give him a genuine shot during a game in which little is expected?
As previously stated, the onus will be on Carolina's passing attack to keep up with the Dolphins. Not exactly the easiest task looking at how Mike McDaniel's offense is currently excelling, but players like Marshall should be highly motivated with a little extra freedom to express themselves.
If that results in Marshall gaining 12 receptions in a pass-heavy offense, the Panthers might just have something after all.