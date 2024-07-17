3 bombshell trade packages for Carolina Panthers to land Brandon Aiyuk
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers trade offer No. 3
Brandon Aiyuk might be unhappy with his current predicament. But the San Francisco 49ers hold all the cards.
Aiyuk is under contract through 2024 in the final year of his rookie deal. The Niners also have the option to franchise tag the wide receiver to prevent him from leaving for nothing in free agency. This might be a last resort, but the option strengthens their leverage against the player nonetheless.
San Francisco also has a history of getting deals done with its top stars shortly before the campaign. Nick Bosa became the latest example of this after the edge rusher held out in 2023. Reaching some common ground with Aiyuk remains the most likely course of action despite speculation to the contrary.
If - and it's a big one - the Niners become more receptive to moving Aiiyuk, the Carolina Panthers should at least call with an inquiry. Whether they'd be willing to part ways with the compensation is debatable, but it never hurts to ask.
This final package has a little bit of everything. Carolina would part ways with a second-round pick in 2025 coupled with a third-rounder in 2026. They'd also send Jonathan Mingo to the California sunshine in this hypothetical scenario.
Mingo endured some rough luck as a rookie, but all hope is not lost just yet. He's got every athletic intangible needed to become productive. The Panthers believe that's exactly what he can accomplish under the watchful eyes of head coach Dave Canales and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik.
However, the former Ole Miss star is nowhere near Aiyuk's level. He might get there one day, but he might not even reach these heights. Dan Morgan should never settle for anything less than excellence if he wants to drag the Panthers from rock bottom. If that means including the 2023 second-round pick in the deal, so be it.
This is nothing more than a pipedream. Some fans are clamoring for it. Others don't want any part of such a move in the team's current flux. However, it sure is fun to think about Aiyuk lining up alongside Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette.