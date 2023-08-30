3 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking following 2023 roster cuts
There's been plenty to unpack for Carolina Panthers fans.
Carolina Panthers reunion with Curtis Samuel?
Thoughts on the scenario of the Panthers sending their 4th round pick and either the 49ers or Titans fifth-round picks to the Commanders (if interested) for Curtis Samuel should Marshall/Chark have lingering injuries? - TLSPanthersV2
This is an interesting scenario, so let's break it down.
As we all know, Curtis Samuel was a former favorite within the Carolina Panthers and the fanbase overall. I was certainly a fan, especially of his versatile skill set and his development into a full-time wide receiver who grew a lot as a route runner.
Now with the Washington Commanders, he still looks to be a productive, versatile No. 3 wide receiver for the franchise. Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson are expected to be the top two wideouts for starting quarterback Sam Howell. However, could a change happen with Eric Bieneimy in town as offensive coordinator?
Anything is possible. I don't think the idea of bringing Samuel back is crazy whatsoever. D.J. Chark and Terrace Marshall Jr. have been dealing with nagging injuries, though the latter returned to practice on Tuesday.
However, the Panthers did acquire return man and wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette from the Kansas City Chiefs for conditional seventh-round pick swaps in 2025. It also seems like the team is comfortable with the wideout group they have right now.
I would not be opposed to having Samuel back. He and Adam Thielen would easily be the best route runners on the roster while the former would bring legitimate separation that the room currently lacks.
If I'm general manager Scott Fitterer, I'd gauge some interest. If the feelings are mutual, pull the trigger on the trade.