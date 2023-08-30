3 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking following 2023 roster cuts
There's been plenty to unpack for Carolina Panthers fans.
How Carolina Panthers can become a contender
What do you think this team needs to do to become Super Bowl contenders? - ptrav17
This is quite an optimistic question and I respect it. Would it be nice if the Carolina Panthers became Super Bowl contenders? Well, let's run through a scenario.
First of all, I don't think Carolina is a contender to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy this year. That isn't happening whatsoever. Nonetheless, I could see it happening in the next couple of seasons.
The Panthers will need to see positive and productive development from Terrace Marshall Jr. and Jonathan Mingo to feel confident about the wide receiver position while also acquiring a No. 1 wide receiver through free agency or the trade market. Carolina will also need to see a steady and consistent rookie campaign from quarterback Bryce Young.
Carolina's defensive core needs to stay healthy and show consistent production on top of putting out good film. Adding another well-renowned player in the interior next to Derrick Brown would be a nice step while Jeremy Chinn will need to prove he can be a defensive weapon in the box for the Panthers long-term.
Finally, this franchise needs to have consistency from the front office and the coaching staff.
There is no guarantee that Thomas Brown and Ejiro Evero will still be on the team next season as they may have head coaching aspirations. In this scenario, Carolina can retool with guys such as Parks Frazier or Josh McCown as offensive coordinator while Peter Hansen and Jonathan Cooley could be in-house candidates for defensive coordinator.
I won't sit here and go full Madden 24 and do a true step-by-step, detailed plan of how Carolina can build into a Super Bowl contender. Winning is important and they need to do that first before considering competing for the biggest prize in football.