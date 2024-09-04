3 burning questions Carolina Panthers are asking ahead of Week 1 at the Saints
By Ricky Raines
Carolina Panthers' offensive strategy under Dave Canales
Based on the articles in the offseason, the Panthers are planning to deploy a run-heavy offense. However, do you think the Panthers have a good enough passing attack if the run game does not work? – Jack Lee
Hey - good on you, Jack, for obviously keeping close tabs on the Carolina Panthers and what this new coaching staff has articulately relayed to the fanbase this offseason. Your question is a fair one, and one I imagine many of the team's long-suffering fanbase has wondered about over the summer.
While this team will have an emphasis on the ground game and being physical at the point of attack, I also anticipate this offense to be a complimentary one. Last season per NFL Pro Stats, the offense donned in Process Blue only executed play-action concepts on 15.7 percent of offensive plays. This was a mark good - or bad - for 30th in the league.
It’s an element that could’ve greatly benefitted a receiving corp that struggled mightily to create separation and generate any yards after the catch. This saw the team ranked dead last, which is not going to help quarterback Bryce Young thrive in Year 2.
Head coach Dave Canales has already shown that he will make timely decision-making a priority, with his 2.7 seconds-to-throw premise. During his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season with former Panthers signal-caller Baker Mayfield, the former offensive coordinator dialed up play action on 23.4 percent of calls - a rate that landed at 15th in league rankings. Play action is crucial when you’re selling the run as your bread and butter.
The other obvious upgrades for the passing attack are the investments to the interior of the offensive line, as well as the weapons brought in. Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, and perhaps even rookie tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders will be deployed heavily within Canales' scheme.
Don’t dismiss David Moore either, especially if you’re hopeful for some deep shots. I won’t pretend to know the future or guarantee anything, but I do anticipate this offense being much more capable and up-to-date in comparison to the last few seasons.