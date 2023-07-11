3 burning questions the Carolina Panthers defense must answer at 2023 training camp
By Dean Jones
Can DeAngelo Hall improve Carolina Panthers CBs?
Much has been made about the Carolina Panthers' lack of investment in the cornerback room since the 2022 campaign concluded. Many thought big changes were coming in this key area under Ejiro Evero, but this couldn't have been further from the truth.
Very few, if any, alterations to the rotation were acquired. This is a major gamble when one considers the doubts surrounding those who generated prominent reps during the previous campaign.
Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson are almost constantly blighted by injuries, which isn't exactly ideal for two influential members of Carolina's secondary. Couple this with the inconsistent production of Keith Taylor Jr. and C.J. Henderson, it's not hard to see where the problems could arise unless someone like Stantley Thomas-Oliver III or undrafted free-agent Rejzohn Wright makes a bigger impression than anticipated at camp.
Evero clearly feels confident enough that enhanced quality of coaching can make all the difference. In particular, the Panthers' addition of DeAngelo Hall - a former All-Pro and an elite press-man cornerback in his day - as the team's new defensive backs coach.
Hall was never short of a word or two as a player or even as an NFL Network analyst. Coaching is a different ball game entirely, but the decorated figure should command instant respect and leave no excuses for those that make the 53-man roster.