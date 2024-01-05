3 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead of Week 18 vs. Bucs
Finding the next Carolina Panthers OC (with a new coaching staff)
If an out-of-house candidate were to become the next coach, who would be some OC targets? The one I like is Jerrod Johnson, Texans QB coach. - @mal1kks
I love this question. This allowed me to look at some of the potential candidates for the offensive coordinator position, one that is likely to be coveted considering the task of working and developing Bryce Young into the quarterback we believe he could be in the NFL.
The first one, of course, is Jerrod Johnson. It would make sense if Bobby Slowik were to become the head coach.
The Kyle Shanahan coaching tree is one to covet. Slowik would bring an element of that system to the Carolina Panthers. It's one of the more quarterback-friendly schemes in the league. Plus, Johnson is working with potential NFL Rookie of the Year, C.J. Stroud.
One of the things to expect for the next offensive coordinator is they could be a wide receiver or quarterbacks coach. Some could be a running back, tight end, passing game coordinator, or offensive line coach.
They must bring a great command to the offense while displaying the ability to coach and work with the players, adjusting the scheme to the current personnel. That is something Thomas Brown has attempted to do since taking over permanent play-calling duties. He was previously a tight end and running backs coach with the Los Angeles Rams.
Let’s take the Baltimore Ravens, for example. Should Mike Macdonald become the head coach, quarterbacks coach Tee Martin could be a possibility. Advancing more with the Slowik idea, Klint Kubiak is certainly a target along with his brother, Klay.
If Ben Johnson ultimately becomes the Panthers head coach, he could bring along passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand to be his offensive coordinator. Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson or Mike LaFluer could be possibilities for any potential new coaching staff.
A Frank Smith staff could include quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell or even a long-shot possibility, wide receivers coach Wes Welker, in that coveted position.
There are so many possibilities as to who is the next offensive coordinator. There is always the chance Brown could return for another go-around. It will be fun to see who takes that position and if they can elevate themselves to a future head coaching job in the coming years.