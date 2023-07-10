3 burning questions the Carolina Panthers offense must answer at 2023 training camp
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers expectations for Jonathan Mingo
Sacrificing D.J. Moore as part of the deal that landed Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft was a necessary evil for long-term success. But that doesn't detract from how big of a loss the former first-round selection will be if others don't stand up and make their presences felt.
It's been a busy offseason in terms of recruitment within the wideout room this spring. Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark came in via free agency and should provide assistance, with the Carolina Panthers also spending their second-round pick on Jonathan Mingo in the hope he can evolve into a legitimate No. 1 option over time.
Mingo has the physical attributes to be special, but whether this comes immediately or over a prolonged period of time remains to be seen. This will be determined one way or another at camp depending on how the one-time Ole Miss star thrives when the pads begin clapping in the relentless humidity of Spartanburg.
There is an opportunity for Mingo to generate prominent targets early. He's built instant chemistry with Bryce Young throughout early sessions, although he might start the campaign at No. 4 on the depth chart behind Chrak, Thielen, and potential breakout candidate Terrace Marshall Jr.
Watching how Mingo fares at camp will tell us more about his rookie upside. But hopes remain extremely high.