3 Carolina Panthers who could lose their starting job to rookies in 2024
By Dean Jones
Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE
Tommy Tremble looks set for increased responsibilities in 2024. It's been a long time coming for the former third-round selection, who's been on the fringes under two previous coaching regimes despite flashing some promising athleticism when called upon.
The Carolina Panthers are confident Tremble can thrive in a more prominent role. Dave Canales praised the player's work ethic and emerging leadership over early offseason workouts. This is a strong step in the right direction as he looks to make the No. 1 tight end position his own.
Momentum is building around Tremble. However, the Notre Dame product cannot let complacency creep into his mindset after the Panthers drafted someone capable of filling the void with a smooth transition.
Carolina felt Ja'Tavion Sanders was too good to pass up at No. 101 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He's not the most accomplished in-line blocker, but the former Texas standout is a versatile pass-catching option who could potentially carve out a role for himself immediately.
Tremble is a more well-rounded player thanks to his blocking prowess. He'll have an integral role to play immediately. What comes next for the player will be determined by how he performs over the opening few weeks of the campaign.
The Panthers believe Sanders can thrive under Canales' guidance. He plans to deploy tight ends heavily within his creative system. Targets should increase for everyone, but the margin for error is slim where Tremble is concerned.
If that wasn't enough to raise urgency, this is also a contract year for Tremble. A new deal could go either way at this juncture. Performing well next season and establishing himself as an important piece will likely result in an extended stay in Carolina.
Should Tremble struggle to maximize this significant opportunity and Sanders come to the fore, this could be his final season with the Panthers. That's how pivotal the 2024 campaign is for the fourth-year pro.