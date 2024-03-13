3 Carolina Panthers who could be traded next after veteran departures
Could more trades be on the horizon?
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players could be traded next after two prominent deals involving Brian Burns and Donte Jackson?
Removing emotion and doing whatever it takes to get the Carolina Panthers on a clear path back to prominence was the biggest objective above all else this offseason. Dan Morgan and the new regime have navigated some tough decisions with more on the way. That said, it appears as if there is finally alignment and a plan for future prosperity.
Some haven't liked recent moves, which is fine. There should be a level of skepticism when one considers Morgan's previous connection to Scott Fitterer. However, the new front-office leader is striving to restore a sense of professionalism to the franchise as part of their long-term planning.
Brian Burns and Donte Jackson are no longer around after they were traded to the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers respectively. While the compensation for their best edge rusher brought more jokes in the Panthers' direction, getting wide receiver Diontae Johnson as part of the cornerback's departure could be a masterstroke when it's all said and done.
And Morgan might not be done. With this in mind, here are three Panthers players who could be traded next as part of their ongoing rebuild.
Vonn Bell - Carolina Panthers S
Time is of the essence with this one. Perhaps surprisingly, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly going to release Vonn Bell if they cannot find a trade partner before his roster bonus is due. This raised a few eyebrows considering how productive his safety partnership with Xavier Woods was under Ejiro Evero's guidance in 2023.
Those in power believe that they can find the same production for cheaper, giving them financial flexibility in the long term for good measure. Any sort of draft compensation would be a bonus, especially considering the number of safeties currently available on the free-agent market. The more likely scenario is Bell's departure via release, but most thought the same about Donte Jackson, too.
