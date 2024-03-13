3 Carolina Panthers who could be traded next after veteran departures
Could more trades be on the horizon?
By Dean Jones
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
Terrace Marshall Jr.'s frustrations boiled over last season. The wide receiver became an afterthought once again despite nobody aside from Adam Thielen making a lasting contribution. This resulted in the former second-round selection left with no option other than to request a trade, which was granted by the Carolina Panthers shortly before the deadline.
Marshall's representatives began searching for a willing suitor, but none arrived with a good enough offer to tempt the Panthers. With Diontae Johnson coming into the fold, Ihmir Smith-Marsette signing a one-year deal, and the promise of more wideouts joining the ranks, the LSU college product's chances of increased involvement under new head coach Dave Canales are remote.
While the physical attributes and athleticism Marshall brings to the table are impressive, this hasn't transitioned into on-field production more often than not. With one year remaining on his rookie deal, Dan Morgan might take this chance to see if he can get something - anything - back in return for the player this offseason.
Again, interest might not be forthcoming when one considers how deep this year's wide receiver draft class is expected to be according to most analysts. But even a late-round selection is better than nothing for a player who's desperate for a fresh start elsewhere.