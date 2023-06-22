3 Carolina Panthers who could be cut before playing a snap in 2023
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players are in danger of being cut without playing a competitive snap for the franchise during the 2023 season?
The Carolina Panthers look almost unrecognizable from the outfit that ended the 2023 campaign with a hard-fought win at the New Orleans Saints. Something that hasn't gone unnoticed by fans or the wider media, with many anticipating big things in the organization's future with Frank Reich leading the charge.
It won't work out well for everyone, obviously. Increased competition across the board dictates as much - which only adds to the layer of fascination when the time comes to focus on Wofford College in Spartanburg for training camp.
With that being said, here are three Panthers players that could be cut without playing a competitive snap in 2023.
John Penisini - Carolina Panthers DL
More than a few eyebrows were raised when the Carolina Panthers convinced defensive lineman John Penisini to come out of retirement and potentially help the franchise through their first campaign under head coach Frank Reich. This came with no guarantees of involvement, but it did provide the veteran with another foot in the door after opting to step back to focus on his family following the 2021 campaign.
At least on the face of things, Penisini has the physical stature and experience to contribute as a 3-4 defensive end. A situation could also emerge where he's asked to fill nose tackle responsibilities in specific situations.
Of course, there is a flip side to this coin. If Penisini looks sluggish after missing so much football and others impress Carolina's new-look coaching staff, there might not be enough room to take him onto the 53-man roster - ending his comeback bid almost before it began.