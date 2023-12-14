3 Carolina Panthers entering the last chance saloon over final four games of 2023
It's time to put up or shut up for these Carolina Panthers players...
By Dean Jones
Stephen Sullivan - Carolina Panthers TE
It's hard to believe Stephen Sullivan has been with the Carolina Panthers since undrafted free agency in 2020. The tight end spent most of his early time on the practice squad, but there have been signs of life at long last this season.
Sullivan is a formidable-looking man physically. His athleticism is also underrated and can catch opposing defenders by surprise. This makes him a dangerous weapon in the passing game if utilized correctly.
Unfortunately for the player, the Panthers seemingly have no clue how to put their playmakers in positions to thrive. Sullivan's flashed moments of promise. Much like the rest of Carolina's offense, it's been all-too fleeting.
With a new coaching staff coming into the fold, nobody in Carolina's tight end room should feel any level of comfort about their status beyond 2023. Sullivan has some upside, but there's just no telling which direction the Panthers will go at a position group which has constantly flattered to deceive since Greg Olsen departed.
A strong end to the season gives the coaching regime plenty to think about where Sullivan is concerned. Anything less could see those in power move on from the LSU product. And in all honesty, it could legitimately go either way at this juncture.