3 Carolina Panthers head coach candidates with soaring stock after Dan Morgan hire
Could one of these head coaches be the guy?
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers head coach candidates saw their respective stocks soar following the team's decision to promote Dan Morgan?
Fans are still digesting the news surrounding Dan Morgan becoming the president of football operations/general manager. Some are for the move given his knowledge of the foundations that once made this franchise great. Some are rightfully skeptical due to his close relationship with Scott Fitterer and the woeful roster building over the last three years. Not to mention David Tepper refusing to go with a hard reset in pursuit of getting the Carolina Panthers back to prominence.
There is a lot of hard work ahead and many pressing items for Morgan's immediate agenda. None are more important than finding the head coach capable of turning this organization around.
Carolina is currently finalizing its second interview shortlist. They'll have to wait for the likes of Mike Macdonald and Ben Johnson given their playoff involvement. Morgan's been part of the process up to now, so he'll have a good idea of who he could potentially recommend to Tepper when push comes to shove.
With this in mind, here are three Panthers head coach candidates with soaring stock following Morgan's promotion to front office leader.
Carolina Panthers could hire Dan Quinn
Dan Quinn and Dan Morgan go way back. The pair were part of the same staff during their time together on the Seattle Seahawks. A lot of water has passed under the bridge since then. But their previous connection certainly provides the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator with a better opportunity to attain another head coaching opportunity.
Quinn's long been thought of as one of the leading candidates in this year's cycle. His cataclysmic collapse versus the Green Bay Packers aside, it was a tremendous campaign for his defense. The Carolina Panthers are bringing him in for a second interview. He's also the sort of leader David Tepper is looking for based on a recent report from Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network.
This would be an underwhelming hire among the fanbase. Morgan's promotion increases the chances. How much is the big question?