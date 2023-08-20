3 Carolina Panthers whose jobs are in danger after the 2023 Preseason Week 2
These Carolina Panthers players should be nervously looking over their shoulders.
By Dean Jones
Eric Rowe - Carolina Panthers DB
Things looked pretty promising for Eric Rowe after the first preseason game. The versatile safety is looking to earn a prominent position on the defensive rotation under Ejiro Evero after joining in free agency, but questions were asked after a lackluster stint on the field n Preseason Week 2 at the New York Giants.
Rowe just looked a little sluggish compared to the high tempo he displayed against the New York Jets. He also seemed to give up on a deep touchdown throw to Jalin Hyatt, which took an age to come out of the air and into the wide receiver's hands.
This wasn't what anyone expected after Rowe displayed so many positive traits during his opening warmup outing. With others on the secondary depth chart such as Sam Franklin Jr. currently thriving, the former second-round selection needs to conclude the preparation period on high to cement his status.
While it doesn't appear likely that the Carolina Panthers will cut Rowe entirely, the player must do more to warrant a decent number of reps in a diverse scheme that's heavily reliant on defensive backs making plays. Otherwise, he'll be buried down the roster.
Rowe was disappointing at MetLife Stadium, there's no getting away from that. However, all hope isn't lost just yet and the veteran is also experienced enough to bounce back in the face of adversity.