3 Carolina Panthers whose jobs are in danger after the 2023 Preseason Week 2
These Carolina Panthers players should be nervously looking over their shoulders.
By Dean Jones
Matt Corral - Carolina Panthers QB
Matt Corral has been given the benefit of the doubt up to now, and with good reason. How much longer this is allocated to the former third-round selection remains to be seen.
The Ole Miss product was given prominent reps at the New York Giants once again when Bryce Young's time on the field concluded. There were some decent moments from the quarterback, but Corral's hesitancy in the pocket and indifferent decision-making mean the jury is still out in terms of his overall future with the franchise.
One only has to look at how well Jake Luton performed when Corral went to the bench to see what a missed opportunity this was for the signal-caller. Something that might make a big difference in securing a roster spot or being deemed surplus to requirements.
This is one of the biggest remaining talking points surrounding Carolina's 53-man roster. There's a chance Frank Reich could bring three quarterbacks through given the new rule that allows for an emergency option to be activated in case injury strikes, but releasing him is more realistic than ever given how things have unfolded over the last fortnight.
In all honesty, this might be a blessing in disguise for Corral. It's been a luckless start to his NFL journey in Carolina and a fresh start is probably something he desperately craves despite stating his public desire to remain around.
Time will tell, but nobody has more on the line during the Panthers' preseason finale than Corral.