3 Carolina Panthers who must inspire confidence at 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
Early offseason workouts are in the rearview mirror and the Carolina Panthers are enjoying their last two weeks away from the facility before preparations for the 2024 campaign gather pace. Things will get much more intense when the time comes to congregate for training camp, which will be held in Charlotte this year rather than the stifling humidity of Wofford College in Spartanburg.
Dave Canales placed significant demands on his players over their early exchanges. They had to raise standards and learn new schematics. The Panthers have been on a steady decline to oblivion throughout David Tepper's ownership. There is a long road ahead in their quest for respectability, but the positivity so far is difficult to ignore.
Fans are approaching another new regime with cautious optimism. Most acknowledge the Panthers have a sounder footing under Canales and general manager Dan Morgan. They've been fooled before, so building additional momentum before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints should put them at ease to a certain extent.
With this in mind, here are three Panthers players who must inspire confidence during the team's training camp in 2024.
Eddy Pineiro - Carolina Panthers K
It's been a turbulent offseason for Eddy Pineiro. One he brought on himself by not turning up for the Carolina Panthers' voluntary program. This provided undrafted free agent Harrison Mevis with a window of opportunity to make an impact.
Mevis was one of the standout performers over early workouts. Pineiro eventually showed up for Carolina's mandatory minicamp, but he opted not to participate on Day 1 and was erratic from a consistency standpoint during the final session.
Pineiro faces a fight to make the roster. Beating out Mevis is essential, but providing a level of consistency throughout will alleviate some doubts about his chances of getting back to his old self in 2024.
This could go either way. A big effort is needed from Peineiro, but the former Missouri star promises to give him a real run for his money in pursuit of firmly establishing himself.