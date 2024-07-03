3 Carolina Panthers who must inspire confidence at 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE
After a mundane three seasons with the Carolina Panthers, it seems like Tommy Tremble is finally getting a chance to flourish next season. Those in power released Hayden Hurst after one underwhelming year with the franchise. They drafted Ja'Tavion Sanders at No. 101 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, but the No. 1 tight end spot is the former third-round pick's job to lose heading into Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints.
Tremble's been waiting for this chance. He grew frustrated with his lack of development under Matt Rhule's coaching staff. There was no trust from Frank Reich's perspective despite the Notre Dame product flashing promise - especially in red-zone situations. This leaves his future aspirations hanging in the balance until further notice.
Dave Canales seems confident Tremble can thrive under his tutelage. He's implementing a scheme that looks much better suited to tight ends. The head coach commended his approach over early offseason workouts. This centered on setting the tone in practice and emerging as a leadership presence within the locker room for good measure.
This is arguably the biggest positive since Tremble entered the league. One could make a strong case for the player being mismanaged so far. Canales isn't going to make the same mistake, but the need to enhance confidence in his chances can't be overstated throughout Carolina's training camp in Charlotte.
Tremble cannot rest on his laurels. He's got Sanders breathing down his neck for playing time - especially in the passing game - during his rookie campaign. Underachieving veteran Ian Thomas is also showing surprising signs of life under Canales. This raises the stakes in no uncertain terms en route to the breakout campaign fans are hoping for.
This is also a contract year for Tremble, so the motivation is obvious. Impressing over training camp will ensure he becomes heavily involved. If he performs well and shows signs of being a potential long-term option at the tight-end position, Dan Morgan would be wise to reward him accordingly when the time comes.