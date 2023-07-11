3 Carolina Panthers players who'll benefit most from coaching overhaul in 2023
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players stand to benefit most from the team's exceptional coaching overhaul during the 2023 season?
It's hard to put into words how different things look across the Carolina Panthers coaching roster after a frenzied period of activity throughout the offseason. Frank Reich came into the franchise with one goal in mind when he got the job - to put the best staff possible together with his strong connections and David Tepper's almost unlimited financial resources bankrolling the operation.
In that sense, it's mission accomplished. The Panthers staff is beyond loaded with past and future head coaches, which has already left an immensely positive impression throughout early workouts and during the all-important player recruitment phase.
This made veteran free agents look at the Panthers differently. It also made them the most attractive destination for any rookie quarterback once they'd sealed their bombshell trade to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
All signs are positive heading into camp. But here are three Panthers players that could stand to benefit most from the coaching overhaul in 2023.
Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE
After Tommy Tremble's omission that he's received no route-running development since joining the Carolina Panthers, it became clearer why the former third-round selection had failed to shine more prominently in the passing game. This was the one area above all else that needed work coming out of Notre Dame, so for the previous regime to ignore it entirely was nothing short of malpractice.
Tremble did flash on occasion and has outstanding capabilities when it comes to blocking. If the new and improved coaching staff can work their magic, we might see what the tight end is truly capable of next season.
Hayden Hurst was signed to be the No. 1 option, which provides rookie quarterback Bryce Young with a dependable weapon in key situations. However, Tremble could also force his way into the team's plans if he starts to make progress under NFL-caliber guidance for the first time in his pro career.